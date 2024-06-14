Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DDOG opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 373.56, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,553 shares of company stock worth $80,060,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Datadog by 317.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 285,140 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Datadog by 150.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

