Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Destiny Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.92. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.31.
About Destiny Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Pharma
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.