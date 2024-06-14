Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.92. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

