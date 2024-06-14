Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 978,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 75,802 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

