Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 305 ($3.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.77).

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.16) on Monday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 156.40 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16,950.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($94,231.50). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,928. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.