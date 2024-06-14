Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Acquired by Pickering Energy Partners LP

Pickering Energy Partners LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares comprises 10.9% of Pickering Energy Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pickering Energy Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:GUSH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

