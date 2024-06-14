DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $5,598,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

