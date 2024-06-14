Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Up 4.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 208,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 254,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

