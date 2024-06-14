Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $66,942.24 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,994.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96.

On Thursday, May 16th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.