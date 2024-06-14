easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £146.88 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($187.04).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($196.46).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £146.50 ($186.55).

easyJet Stock Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 455 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.85. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57.

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,020.41%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

