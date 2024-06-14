Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $390,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after buying an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,178,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $241.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.38. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

