Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

