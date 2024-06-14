Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

