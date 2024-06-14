Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

