Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $10.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

EHAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $448.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enhabit by 7,973.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,231 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at $5,183,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 242,924 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.