Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,995 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Enhabit worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 160,776 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000.

Enhabit stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 454,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,292. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHAB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

