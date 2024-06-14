Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quanex Building Products Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Quanex Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $964.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

