Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,377.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,265.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,235.50. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $764.49 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.