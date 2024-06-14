Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $113.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00046819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.