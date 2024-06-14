Financial Review: PROS (NYSE:PRO) versus Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PROS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -15.65% N/A -8.86% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PROS and Earlyworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.63%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROS and Earlyworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $303.71 million 4.15 -$56.35 million ($1.05) -25.53 Earlyworks $340,000.00 17.09 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Summary

PROS beats Earlyworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, which offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Dynamic Ancillary Pricing, an AI-based reinforcement learning algorithm; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer that enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with corporate customers. In addition, the company provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; PROS Dynamic Offers; and PROS Digital Offer Marketing solutions comprising airTRFX, airModules, airWire, and airSEM platforms. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company markets and sells its solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and consumables, beverages, healthcare, insurance, technology, and travel through its direct sales force, partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.