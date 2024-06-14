First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in First Advantage by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

