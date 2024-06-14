First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTGS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 203,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,016. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $301.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

