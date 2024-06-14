FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 191 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 155.30 ($1.98) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15,530.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.60.

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Martin acquired 100,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,758.56). 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

