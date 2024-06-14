Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 109,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fluent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,163. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

