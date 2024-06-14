Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 109,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Fluent Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,163. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.31.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
