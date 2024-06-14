Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

