Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $89,555.55 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.32 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $36,303,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
