FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 3,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.71%.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
