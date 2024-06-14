Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GLMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 15,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.80. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

