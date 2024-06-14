General Motors (NYSE:GM) versus Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Comparison

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.13% 14.40% 3.81% Cenntro -238.49% -40.89% -27.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $174.87 billion 0.31 $10.13 billion $8.18 5.82 Cenntro $22.08 million 2.60 -$54.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares General Motors and Cenntro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Cenntro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General Motors and Cenntro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 3 13 1 2.78 Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors presently has a consensus target price of $54.65, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Cenntro.

Summary

General Motors beats Cenntro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

