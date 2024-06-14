Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.4 %

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of 225.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.49%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 72.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 216.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.