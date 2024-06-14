GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $9.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of GDRX opened at $8.78 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

