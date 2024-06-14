GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 41.4% in May

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock remained flat at $1.15 on Thursday. 31,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,689. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

