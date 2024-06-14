Head to Head Contrast: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -25.28% -142.20% -24.15% Tenable -8.18% -10.40% -2.30%

Volatility & Risk

Kaltura has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 1 0 2 0 2.33 Tenable 0 2 13 0 2.87

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kaltura and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kaltura presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 140.11%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Tenable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $175.17 million 0.99 -$46.37 million ($0.33) -3.58 Tenable $825.83 million 5.87 -$78.28 million ($0.58) -70.34

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenable beats Kaltura on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

