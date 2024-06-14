Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $3,172,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

