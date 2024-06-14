Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.36.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

