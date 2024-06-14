Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.36.

HBM stock opened at C$12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.15.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

