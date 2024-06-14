Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,143. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

