IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IGM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.46. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.34 and a 1-year high of C$42.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

