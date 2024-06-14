Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 175,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 650,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

