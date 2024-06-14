Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised to “Hold” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $506.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 52.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

