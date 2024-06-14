Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $342,375.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,882,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,395,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

