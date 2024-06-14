Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £149.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($190.78).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,081.88).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.3 %
LON RR opened at GBX 467.80 ($5.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,618.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 427.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.83.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
