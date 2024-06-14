Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £149.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($190.78).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,081.88).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.3 %

LON RR opened at GBX 467.80 ($5.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,618.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 427.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.83.

RR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.75) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 388.75 ($4.95).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

