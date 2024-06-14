Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Atiq Raza purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($47,682.12).
Weebit Nano Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a current ratio of 14.98.
About Weebit Nano
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weebit Nano
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.