Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Atiq Raza purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($47,682.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a current ratio of 14.98.

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

