Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $2,391,381.36 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,557,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,615,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $90.52 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

