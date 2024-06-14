Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $6,265,371.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,582,757 shares in the company, valued at $148,462,606.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $90.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

