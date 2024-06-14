Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Sells $500,100.20 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.83 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

