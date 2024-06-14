Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $54,879.30 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $54,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $57.77 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.