Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $54,879.30 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $54,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:DFIN opened at $57.77 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.