Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 13,522 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $128,729.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,806.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00.

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

