Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

MKTX opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.54 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

