Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Senior Officer Sells C$84,800.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$378.32 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNE shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

