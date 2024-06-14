Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $115,132.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.