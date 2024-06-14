Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $115,132.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Qualys stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $206.35.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
